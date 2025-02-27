Ever since its announcement, the audience has been waiting with bated breath to watch Dabba Cartel. The unconventional tale of women running a drug cartel through tiffin services promised an electrifying ride right through its trailer. Starring Shabana Azmi in a power-packed role, the series is right around the corner.

When and where to watch?

One can watch Dabba Cartel from February 28 onwards. The crime thriller would be available for viewing on Netflix. Apart from Shabana and Jyothika, the show also boasts a stellar star cast, including Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Shibani Akhtar's show

Shabana Azmi's daughter-in-law, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, is the creative head of the show. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress had revealed in an interview that Shibani had written "Dabba Cartel" and "Shabana Azmi" on her blackboard even before they had approached her to play the part.

Shabana wanted Jyothika replaced

Shabana Azmi also revealed that she urged the creators of the show to replace Jyothika with someone else. However, the makers refused to budge. "I have tried to remove two girls from this. One of them is Jyothika. She doesn't know about this, but I kept saying, 'Yeh nahin usko lo' (Not her, take someone else)," she confessed during an interview.

Shabana further called it her 'mistake' and thanked the makers for not changing their decision. However, when it came down to Jyothika, she called it a privilege to get a chance to work with the veteran actress. "Just standing with Shabana Azmi ma'am, observing her as an actor, has sort of made me a much better actor. The first frame that I saw of myself with her while dubbing for this, I had goosebumps... I was like, 'Am I sharing screen space with the Shabana Azmi?' I haven't been this excited with a male actor...This is a very special one for me," she said in an interview.