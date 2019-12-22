Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may have received mixed reviews from critics but it seems to have passed the litmus test of entertaining the audience. The Prabhu Deva directorial, which was packed with Salman's larger-than-life persona, had raked in Rs 24.5 crore on its opening day. And on day 2 as well, the movie maintained its winning streak.

Despite anti-CAA protests and Section 144 imposed in several cities, Dabangg 3 held its head up high thanks to Salman's massive fan following. On day 2, the movie registered nearly 40 per cent occupancy in theatres from morning to night shows.

The nation-wide protests definitely took a toll on the movie's overall collection to some extent but it still managed to earn a lot on its first Saturday. According to early estimates, Dabangg 3 raked in Rs 26 crore on day 2 crossing Rs 50 crore mark. The exact figures will be out soon.

Dabangg 3 has been the most anticipated film of 2019 and Salman has pulled off the audience's expectation in the right way. The third installment of the Dabangg franchise is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudeep in the lead roles.