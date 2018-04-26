Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's Daas Dev is releasing April 27. The film stars Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Daas Dev faces some tough competition as it releases against Marvel's Avengers Infinity War.

Daas Dev is a retelling of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee's famous novel Devdas. The film has a really promising cast as Rahul Bhat, known for his film Ugly, will be playing the role of Dev and Richa Chadda will be playing Paro. Aditi Hydari Rao will be playing a modern version of Chandramukhi's character, called Chandni. The film also has Vineet Kumar Singh and Dalip Tahil.

Richa's look in this film has been inspired by Parveen Babi's look from the song Jawaani Jaaneman. Richa had spoken about her character in the film to Scroll.in and she said that the film breaks all the stereotype attached to the old character of Paro from Devdas.

"That idea of Paro, carrying diyas and running in corridors, is too old now," Chadha told Scroll.in.

"This Paro is very progressive. She knows that if she stands in an election opposite Dev, he'll be forced to acknowledge her presence in spite of himself. She'll keep meeting him at parties. It is a twisted and convoluted sense of love, but it is love. We can't keep replaying the old stereotypes of women. At some point, we have to have some kind of artistic responsibility, especially with everything that is happening around us in the world." She further added.

Sudhir Mishra is known for his films like Khoya Khoya Chand, Chameli, and Yeh Saali Zindagi. The director has received National Film Awards for his films like Dharavi, Main Zinda Hoon, and Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin. The film's trailer looks like a political drama which is another strong point about the film since the previous political drama films like Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal and Prakash Jha's Rajneeti have been amazing.

For all those who do not follow Hollywood films and are looking for a film to watch this weekend, this is it.