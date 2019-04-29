In a horrible tragedy for the entire football fraternity, Czechoslovakian striker Josef Sural died after the minibus he was travelling in suffered a terrible crash. The 28-year old forward was rushed to the hospital in a critical state but was unable to recover from his injuries. There were severe wounds on the head resulting in fractures while other parts of his body were also hurt. The doctors took him immediately to intensive care unit but after failing to revive him, had to pronounce him dead.

Steven Caulker, a defender formerly with Tottehnham Hotspur also sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. Another player formerly belonging to English Premier League – Papiss Ciese who played for Newcastle United is among the injured. In all, apart from these two, there are four more players who was part of the crash and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Sural's international career saw him represent Czechoslovakia while in Turkish Super League, he represented Alanyaspor. All the players caught in the accident were travelling by a luxury minivan which they had hired to convey them to their base after earning a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor. Sural was born on May 30, 1990 and is survived by his wife and two kids.