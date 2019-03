At least seven people were injured when a man opened fire at a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday. The Utrecht city police suspect possible terrorist motive behind the incident.

The exact reason for the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, the shooting took place at 10.45 am (local time) at 24 Oktoberplein. The gunmen fled after firing and the Utrecht police have initiated a manhunt.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)