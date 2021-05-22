As Cyclone Yaas looms, and is likely to hit Odisha first and Bengal next. Low pressure area has formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify further.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing visuals and warning about the upcoming cyclonic storm, informed via its social media handles:

"Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening."

In a separate notification, the head of Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay advised the fishermen to stay put. He advised fishermen of West Bengal not to venture into the sea from May 23rd evening, and also advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning.

Centre's advisory

The low pressure area that is forming over north Andaman Sea is most likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 24. Taking view of the situation, the Centre has asked the states concerned -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and UT Andaman and Nicobar islands to ensure that medical supplies are stocked up to meet any exigencies.

The IMD also said that there may be widespread rains in the Andaman and Nicobar islands and certain districts of the east coast. This may also cause inland flooding. National Disaster Management Authority has issued a list of Dos and Don'ts for Cyclone.

Cyclone amid Covid pandemic

The Union Health Secretary has written to the chief secretaries of the states concerned how the already struggling public health infrastructure will be further challenged in the wake of the effects of the cyclone.

The public health risks posed by water, vector and air borne diseases are likely to arise because of displaced population caused by the cyclone. It has advised the States to keep a stockpile of medicines and equipment to meet any exigency.