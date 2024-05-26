Bihar Met Department has issued an alert as cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal on Sunday. An official of the Met Department said that several districts of Bihar will witness moderate to heavy storms after cyclone Remal enters West Bengal, which will bring some respite from the scorching heat in the state.

At present, cyclone Remal is passing through the central part of the Bay of Bengal.

The Met Department has predicted rains in Saharsa, Madhepura, Banka, Jamui, Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Munger, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Darbhanga and Madhubani districts of Bihar. "People in these districts should stay alert and cautious in the wake of cyclone Remal," the IMD said. "A deep pressure is forming over the eastern central region of the Bay of Bengal which is located about 440 km in the south-east direction of West Bengal.

This deep depression turned into a cyclonic storm on May 25 which will pass through the coast of West Bengal on May 26," an official said.