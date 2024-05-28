Weather conditions have improved in West Bengal since Monday evening with the strength of Cyclone Remal weakening substantially, but the death toll in the state has risen to six since Sunday night when it made landfall.

The two deaths reported since Monday afternoon were both due to electrocution when the victims came in electrical wires, which had snapped because of wind impact and got submerged in the rainwater accumulated on the streets.

The first death was reported from Nungi in South 24 Parganas district and the victim was identified as Tapasi Das, 53. The second death occurred in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district and the deceased was identified as Gipal Burman, 47.

Earlier in the day, two electrocution deaths were reported from Memari in East Burdwan district, and the victims identified as Fore Singh, 64, and his son Tarun Singh, 30. Both died by accidentally coming in contact with a naked wire while they were clearing the uprooted trees that blocked the entrance of their residence.

On Monday morning, the first report of a fatality came from Mousuni Islands in South 24 Parganas district when a tree uprooted by strong wind fell on Renuka Mondal, 80. On Sunday night, Md Sajib, a resident of the Bibir Bagan area in north Kolkata, died when a portion of a wall of a dilapidated building collapsed on him.

