The extremely severe cyclonic storm Maha, which is hovering in the Arabian sea, is weakening but will cause light to moderate rains on Thursday in parts of Maharashtra. While the Cyclone Bulbul, which is over the Bay of Bengal, may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, the Met department said on Wednesday.

The weather department today morning said Cyclone Maha has been moving eastwards with a speed of 10 kmph from past six hours. "The Cyclonic storm Maha lay centred at 02:30 hrs of November 7 over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea about 220 km south-southwest of Porbandar [Gujarat], 190 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 230 km west-southwest of Diu," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra are closed from November 6 till November 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone 'Maha'. Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde has ordered the closure of schools and colleges for three days, said chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday. Chief secretary of Maharashtra Ajoy Mehta had reviewed the situation in the region on November 5.

Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three-four days, said an official release. The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports.

Villages near the coast have been placed on high alert, the release added. According to the Met department, parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive rains due to severe cyclonic storm Maha which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on November 7.

Govt reviews preparedness

Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra informed that necessary preparations have been made by them, and the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as well as Coast Guard and Naval ships have been positioned. "The district authorities have been put on alert and all fishing activities suspended. Daman and Diu administration has also apprised of their preparedness and evacuation plans," added the statement.