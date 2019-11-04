Extremely severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman and Diu by Tuesday (November 5) morning. The storm is currently over the north-central Arabian Sea and is expected to move slightly westward before curving back towards India.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday took stock of the preparedness for rescue and relief operations in a meeting with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone, currently over the east-central Arabian Sea, is moving west and north-westwards and is likely to intensify further by November 5 morning, a Home Ministry statement said.

It will thereafter weaken and cross the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast by midnight of November 6 and early morning of November 7, said the statement. Heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching up to 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1.5 meters, are expected.

In Gujarat, heavy rainfall will take place over Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Porbandar, Rajkot and Vadodara on Wednesday and Thursday. In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is expected to take place over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and some other northern districts.

Govt takes stock

Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra informed that necessary preparations have been made by them, and the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as well as Coast Guard and Naval ships have been positioned.

"The district authorities have been put on alert and all fishing activities suspended. Daman and Diu administration have also apprised of their preparedness and evacuation plans," added the statement.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and NDRF, Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra along with officers from the Union Territory administration also participated in the meeting.