The cyclonic storm "Kyarr", which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds.

The Goa government has issued a red alert after the India Met Department (IMD) declared the formation of tropical cyclone 'Kyarr' and has immediately put it under watch for intensification as a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the Met department said, "Severe cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' lay centred at 11:30 pm, yesterday, about 200 km to the west of Ratnagiri and 310 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It is very likely to move west-northwest towards the coast of Oman during the next five days."

Tropical cyclonic storm intensifies

It lay centred about 190 km to the west of Ratnagiri and 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday evening. The cyclonic storm is very likely to move west-north westwards towards Oman coast in the upcoming five days.

However, it has been predicted that the sea tide is very likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea around the system centre during the next 12 hours and phenomenal thereafter from October 28 to 31.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall at various places is very likely to hit coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa, and south Konkan in the during next 12 hrs. Heavy showers over north Konkan might also take place in the same period, the weather department added.

Very strong winds are also likely to prevail along and off north Maharashtra, the weather department added.