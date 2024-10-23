IANS

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the impending cyclonic storm Dana is expected to hit the Odisha coast between Bhitarkanika of Kendrapara district and Dhamara area of Bhadrak district on October 24 and 25.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika-Dhamra (Odisha) during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," predicted IMD on Wednesday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts are likely to witness high tidal waves surging up to 1 to 2 meters in height due to the effect of the cyclone Dana.

The Odisha government has taken several precautionary measures, including evacuation of the residents living in around 3,000 identified vulnerable places in affected districts, deployment of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services personnel in these districts.

As many as 288 rescue teams including 51 ODRAF, 19 NDRF, and 178 Fire Services teams have been deployed in 13 districts for rescue and relief purposes. Around 6,000 cyclone shelters and relief centres to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable places in the affected districts have been set up by the state government. Special arrangements have been made for women at these centres.

The district administrations have also made arrangements for sufficient stock of food items, essential medicines, water and electricity arrangements at the relief centres and cyclone shelters. The state government targets to evacuate around 10 lakh people to safer places. The government has also identified more than 8,000 pregnant women who are being shifted to nearby hospitals for safe delivery.

Around 700 electrical gangmen are ready for deployment in affected districts for quick restoration of electricity after the cyclone.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier claimed that the state government aims to ensure Zero casualties in the cyclone.

(With inputs from IANS)