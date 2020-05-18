The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, May 18, predicted heavy rains in Kerala on account of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' over west central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal moving north-north westwards, following which the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) placed 13 of the 14 districts under yellow alert.

What Yellow alert means

Yellow alert means everybody including authorities have to be cautious as heavy rainfall can be expected in Kerala. Only the capital district has been left out from the yellow alert today.

For Tuesday (May 19), the yellow alert is in nine districts. The MeT Department has predicted 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in the next 24 hours.

Fishermen to not venture into the sea

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. The SDMA has asked people living in areas, which has history of landslides and landslips, and those living near river banks and in coastal areas, to be on watch out.

The SDMA has warned of winds blowing at 45-55 km, besides lighting and thunder. This warning will remain effective till May 22.

On Sunday, IMD had issued an alert for a cyclonic storm in the state of West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts after Cyclone Amphan intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

(With agency inputs)