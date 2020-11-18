Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has received death threats after it was alleged that he had attended Durga puja in Kolkata. The former skipper received death threats on social media for "hurting Muslim sentiments". Hasan was threatened on social media by a man, who went live and said he would "cut him to pieces with a chopper for blasphemy".

Shakib Al Hasan has since sought an apology and has also added that he didn't attend any puja. The man claimed that Shakib had attended a Durga Puja in Kolkata on November 12. Post receiving a death threat, Shakib came live on social media to apologize. He emphasized on the fact that he was there to be a part of the program that followed the puja and not for the actual puja.

Hasan apologizes

"Media, social media everywhere it was flooded that I went to Kolkata to inaugurate a puja ceremony which actually was not the reason behind my visit and I did not inaugurate puja," Hasan said. "The puja was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata. In my invitation card it was clearly mentioned that I was not the chief guest for puja. Being a practicing Muslim, I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong," he further said.

The star cricketer further apologized and said, "I was on the stage for barely two minutes. People are talking about this and thought I inaugurated it. I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise."

The man who threatened Shakib went into hiding soon after making the threat. But, was later arrested as per NDTV report. In October 2019, Shakib was found to have been involved in breaching ICC anti-corruption code. Post which, the all-rounder was suspended for a year and banned for two years.