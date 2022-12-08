What happens when Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the screen ablaze with their electrifying performance? Fireworks.. fireworks and more fireworks.. this is precisely how mid-week feels likes.

After receiving rave reviews for the trailer of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty dropped the first song Current Laga Re from the film Ft Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

As the title of the song aptly states, 'Current Laga Re 'is a foot-tapping. energetic and electrifying song. The MV (music video) dropped just a few hours ago and has already started trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter, netizens are grooving to the beats of the song.

From a colourful backdrop to Deepveer's chemistry, and feet-thumping Tamil lyrics is a perfect party number.

Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles and shared the link to the song.

Current Laga Re song is out now

'Current Laga Re' is a lively and energetic dance number that is supercharged by Ranveer's massy steps and Deepika's gorgeous moves. The couple's whistle-blowing dance moves and electrifying chemistry, add a surge of 'current' to the big screen.

Acing the thumping beats and catchy lyrics, 'Electric Man' Ranveer looks lithe and handsome in black as he joins a gorgeous Deepika in a stunning pink-and-green outfit. Their energy is simply off the charts and will remind viewers of their iconic songs from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and other films.

Netizens heap praise for DeepVeer's Current Laga Re

A user said, "Whenever these 2 come together the result is always a solid blockbluster ❤️ , Her expressions , her dance moves , her energy , her beauty , His dance moves , his expressions , his energy , the song itself, the music, the background dancers , the costumes etc all are so good."

Another mentioned, "I don't know about the film but this particular song will make the audience go crazy and whistle while watching the film for sure . Deepika-Ranveer chemistry is on."

The third user said, "This whole video is a piece of art, from Deepika's subtle facial expressions and shreya's super sweet voice to cinematography, the background dancers, the intricate costumes, the set, acting of everyone involved to the composition and lyrics of this song and the color schemes.... EPITOME OF PERFECTION ... HEAVENLY."

Fourth mentioned, "Deepika and Ranveer just bring captivating energy on the screen, they both rocked in the song.. The song is super electrifying, each beat is a blast !!!"

The fifth one said, "Dance Moves And Expressions Are Just Mind Blowing and Electrifying. This Duo Ranveer and Deepika Should Do More Movies As Lead."

About the film Cirkus

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and is set to open in theatres on December 23. This will be Rohit Shetty's first release of the year.

The cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film has an ensemble cast: Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee among others.

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to name a few.