The much-awaited trailer from Rohit Shetty's universe was dropped on Friday afternoon. Set in the 1960s, Cirkus features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar amongst others. The film also has special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.

Ranveer Singh delivers another knockout with his hilarious double role in Cirkus - the trailer out!

The trailer is a complete mass entertainer, with double the dhamaal and double the chaos and fun unlimited. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma are all set to treat their fans with their first-ever double role in the mad comedy Cirkus.

The dialogues will surely leave you in splits. The camaraderie between the supporting cast and punch lines sets the tempo high for the film, after the rib-tickling trailer fans simply can't wait for the release.

From perfect comic timing to colourful set-up and foot-tapping BGM, the Cirkus trailer will leave you in splits

Apart from perfect comic timings, colourful theme and foot-tapping BGM, the 4-minute-long trailer towards the end has a surprise for fans. Deepika Padukone appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in a special dance sequence. Deepika Padukone dressed in a pink outfit complimented her husband for an upbeat dance number.

Since the trailer was dropped, fans have been gaga over Ranveer and Deepika's on-screen chemistry.

The fans have already coined Deepika and Ranveer's dance as the best part of Cirkus.

A fan wrote, "Here for Deepika Padukone and Tu nacha toh sabko current laga re !!!!!"

Another one wrote, "Deepika's entry at the end is fire."

Cirkus releases in theatres on 23rd December coinciding with Christmas Eve.

Ranveer Singh also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar and a host of big upcoming projects.