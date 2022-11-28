The cast of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus has been sharing colourful posters and BTS from the sets, which has created the right buzz among the fans of the Rohit Shetty universe. The makers dropped the film's first teaser announcing the trailer date.

Cirkus teaser out

On Monday, November 28, Ranveer Singh and other cast members of Cirkus took to their Instagram to share its teaser.

Taking us back to the 60's Ranveer Singh shared the quirky teaser on Instagram: "Welcome to our world!"

In the teaser, the cast revealed that the film is set in the 1960s, and each one of them introduced themselves in the true blue Rohit Shetty style with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma — both in double roles.

Meet the cast of Cirkus

In the funny video, the cast, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee and others, were discussing the plot of the movie, adding humour with their punchlines.

The highlight of the teaser was Vasooli (the character played by Mukesh Tiwari) who once again mouthed the dialogue, "Jaldi Bol Kal Subah Panvel Nikalna Hai" in the Cirkus teaser that he had said in the film 2010 Indian film Golmaal 3. Apart from that banter between other cast members Sanjay Mishra and Varun Sharma also added fun to the trailer announcement teaser.

Cirkus teaser receives flak

The teaser was well received by a certain section of fans. While few of them brutally thrashed the makers for adding the same touch and flavour in Cirkus that Rohit Shetty has already used in the Golmaal franchise, be it the premise, the cast or the dialogues. Netizens pointed out that nothing has actually changed in Cirkus apart from the era. Twitter is filled with the comparison between Golmaal and Cirkus, finding it hard to watch out for something new to look forward to.

A user pointed out, "Same old material served in the new bottle..."

Another user tweeted, "Same old content packaged with a moustache and led by a terrible actor."

The third one said, "Jab ye itna cringe hai to film kaise hogi guess kar lo." (If the teaser is so cringed, imagine the film.)

Take a look

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and is set to open in theatres on December 23. This will be Rohit Shetty's first release of the year.

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to name a few.