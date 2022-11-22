Power-packed performer and all-time entertainer, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's energy is infectious on and off-screen. The actor never fails to charm his fans with his charisma.

The actor who has always been vocal about his journey and struggles in Bollywood has paved his way to success after almost a decade. Although Ranveer is one of the bankable actors in B-town, his journey has not been easy.

At the Filmfare Awards Middle East, Ranveer Singh was recently awarded "Superstar of the Decade!"

Ranveer Singh cried as he recalls how his father helped him financially

During his acceptance speech, Ranveer was in tears as he recalled his struggling days. Looking at his parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, who sat in the audience, he spoke about how his father helped him financially to get his portfolio done.

In a video from Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022) that took place on Saturday, Ranveer Singh broke down and said, "Aapko yaad hai papa, barah saal pehle, mein koshish kar raha tha aur mein portfolio banane ja raha tha... socha apna calling card leke jayenge aur dikhayenge ki bhaiya mein hoon naya actor, please mujhe kaam do (remember papa, 12 years ago I was trying to get my portfolio made to take to people and ask them for work)."

He continued, "Portfolio ka quotation aaya ₹50,000... bola ke acha wala banayenge, bade photographer se banayenge. Meine bola papa ₹50,000 bohut expensive hai toh papa ne bola 'fikar mat kar beta tera papa betha hai yahan pe' (The portfolio would cost ₹50,000, which I thought was a lot, but my father asked me not to worry and said he will help me)."

He then addressed his mother who got emotional hearing her son's speech. Ranveer said, "Aapko yaad hai mummy chote wale ghar mein... mera audition bohut kharab gaya tha phir mein wapas aya from the airport, I was bawling, I was crying... and said 'mumma mere ko pata nahi mera jo ye sapna hai kabhi pura hoga ke nahi' (remember mom, when we used to live in the smaller house, I gave a bad audition and came to you crying, asking if I will ever realise my dream of becoming an actor)."

He thanked Aditya Chopra and said, "He took a chance on me when no one did and said, 'I found my next Shah Rukh Khan."

Netizens troll Ranveer Singh after he breaks down

Ranveer's emotional speech didn't go down with netizens, they slammed the actor for "overacting" and shared their views on social media.

A user commented, "Agar iske overacting ke paise kaate jaye to ye sarak pe ajayega."(If someone cuts his overacting fees, he will be on roads).

Another user commented, "Overacting ki dukan." (Full of Overacting).

The third user, "50 rs kaat over acting ke." (50 Rs cut for overacting).

A user recalled how he had cried this year while receiving a Filmfare, "Didn't award he cry like this months ago in Filmfare too?"

While his ardent fans who have been there like a support system for a decade applauded the actor for his journey.

"So extra! He vibes differently! I love him for always embracing his real self!," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, made his acting debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films Band Baaja Baraat in 2010.