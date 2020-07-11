Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first Karnataka minister to have contracted the virus. The confirmation also came from Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday.

Sharing an update with his 200K+ followers on Twitter, Ravi said he is showing no symptoms and that he is feeling well. The BJP leader is currently in home quarantine in his farmhouse in Chikmagalur.

"I am in Home Quarantine. I have no symptoms. I'm OK. Now, I am walking in my farmhouse," Ravi tweeted on Saturday evening.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka has continuously witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases. In Karnataka, the tally crossed 33,000. Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of positive cases, with 15,329 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,959 and Dakshina Kannada 1,840. Bengaluru Urban's cases were increased by 1,447 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as on Friday.

Owing to the rising number of cases, the state government has ordered one week total lockdown in Bengaluru's urban and rural districts starting from 8:00 PM July 14 to 5:00 AM on July 23, 2020.