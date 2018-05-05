CSK chased down a 206-run target the last time the two sides met in the ongoing season.

AB de Villiers will return to RCB's playing XI as he has recovered from illness.

RCB will be without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock for Saturday's game.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 35th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, May 5.

When does CSK vs RCB start and how to watch the match on TV, online

The IPL 2018 outing between CSK and RCB starts at 4 pm IST, 11:30 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL match preview

MS Dhoni's men are heading into the match on the back of a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens Wednesday, May 3. After posting a below-par total of 177, CSK were completely outplayed in the second innings as Dinesh Karthik's men gunned down the target with 13 balls to spare.

CSK's bowling, especially at the death overs, has been a big cause for concern. Dhoni has not held himself back from criticising his bowlers, who have conceded runs aplenty in the ongoing season.

While seasoned campaigner Harbhajan Singh has been economical, death over specialist Dwayne Bravo has been inconsistent in the last few matches.

With AB de Villiers confirming his return from illness for Saturday's game, CSK may consider bringing back Imran Tahir, who has a good record against his South African teammate, into the playing XI.

Faf du Plessis may have to sit out if Dhoni decides to play Tahir. Meanwhile, CSK are likely to stick with KM Asif despite the Kerala pacer being on the expensive side in the two matches he has played so far.

Having lost two of their last three matches, CSK will be hoping to end their inconsistent run. A win against RCB on Saturday will take them closer to the playoff spot as well.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's men have had a four-day break since their 14-run win over Mumbai Indians.

The Bengaluru-based franchise are sitting at the seventh spot with three wins from eight games and they cannot afford to lose more than a match in the remainder of the group stage if they are to reach the playoffs.

While the return of AB de Villiers is a big boost to the team, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's absence may affect the balance of the team. With veteran Parthiv Patel is likely to play his first game of the ongoing season, Kohli will have to drop one of his two in-form batsman — Manan Vohra and Mandeep Singh.

CSK vs RCB - Team News

CSK probable playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif.

RCB probable playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

IPL Live stream and global TV listings