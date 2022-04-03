Chennai Super Kings will square off against Punjab Kings in the 11th match of IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive loss in the previous match against Lucknow. They have been let down by injuries and the bowling has not been able to deliver. They are eighth in the table and need to make a quick turnaround to gather some momentum.

Match Details:

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Match 11 Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Date & Time: April 3rd at 7:30 PM IST and local time Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

On the other hand, Punjab Kings moved down to sixth after the loss to Kolkata in the previous match. Their batters let them down and although the bowlers at one stage put them on top soon they were victims of Russell's muscle. Led by Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2022. Out of two games so far., PBKS has won 1 match and lost 1 match.

With 2 points and an NRR of -1.183, they take the 7th spot in the points table. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored the most runs for the team so far, hitting 74 runs in 2 games. Shikhar Dhawan comes next with 59 runs in 2 matches. In bowling, Rahul Chahar has picked the most 3 wickets for the team. This promises to be a thriller. These two teams played 26 matches against each other in the history of the IPL where Chennai Super Kings won 16 matches while Punjab Kings managed to win 10 games.

Pitch Report:

It's red soil pitches here usually in this part of the country and there is so much grass here, expect some seam movement. Last match saw more than 200 being chased due to the dew and hence both teams will prefer to chase.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 11:

18 – Runs needed by Dwayne Bravo to reach 1000 runs for CSK in IPL. He will become the second player to score 1000+ runs and take 100+ wickets for a single franchise, after Ravindra Jadeja, who also did it for CSK.

9 – Sixes needed by MS Dhoni to reach 200 sixes for CSK in IPL. He will become the fifth player to hit at least 200 sixes for a team after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli for RCB and Kieron Pollard for MI.

50 – The current skipper of Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal will be playing his 50th IPL match for Punjab Kings.

2010 – The only time Punjab Kings played at Brabourne Stadium was back in 2010, when they lost to Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

7 – So far there have been 7 IPL matches hosted at Mumbai and the chasing team won all of them. The only match outside Mumbai was won by the team batting first (by RR against SRH).

Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Johnny Bairstow/Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar