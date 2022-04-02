Match - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals,

Date – 02/04/2022

Time – 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns in their 2nd fixture against Delhi Capitals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM on April 2. Md. Shami's fiery spell in the first match and Rahul Tewatia's blistering 40 runs helped Gujarat Titans register a 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden IPL match here on Monday.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (33), all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (40 not out), Matthew Wade (30), and David Miller (30) then rallied together to take the Gujarat Titans over the line.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in the first IPL match on Sunday. Lalit Yadav smashed 48 not out off 38 balls down the order as DC chased down the target of 178 with 10 balls to spare. Axar Patel also chipped in with a 17-ball 38 not out, while opener Prithvi Shaw contributed 38.

Both sides have plenty of power-hitters on their rosters, who can single-handedly change the course of any contest. While the Capitals boasts of having Prithvi Shaw, Pant, and Rovman Powell, the Titans have Rahul Tewatia and David Miller, along with Hardik for monstrous sixes. It should be an exciting contest for the viewers as both sides look equally strong on paper ahead of their clash.

Pitch Report:

The surface at the MCA Cricket Stadium helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. The boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 10-:

1 – Rishabh Pant needs 1 more run to become the first player to score 2500 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL.

1 – Only one match has been won in IPL 2022 so far among teams batting first. This was during the only match hosted by Pune this season. RR defeated SRH by 61 runs in that match, which is the biggest win of this season in terms of run-rate difference.

1 – Hardik Pandya needs one more six to reach the landmark of 100 sixes in IPL.

1 – Shubman Gill needs 1 more six to reach 50 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – Prithvi Shaw requires 3 more sixes to reach 50 sixes in IPL.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.