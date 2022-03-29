Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to miss the historic white-ball series against Pakistan after suffering a hip flexor injury during a training session on Sunday. White-ball skipper Aaron Finch informed the media on Sunday about the same and said Marsh has been sent for scans after sustaining an injury during a high-intensity fielding drill in Lahore.

"He injured his hip flexor at training. We will have to wait and see what that looks like, but I don't think he will be available for the series based on how he is feeling and will be managed to step into the field and perform," Finch informed.

According to white-ball skipper, players were participating in intense fielding and lateral movement drill during which Marsh bent down to pick the ball one-handed and went to throw and felt a twinge. While, visitors will already miss the services of players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith.

The absence of Marsh is undoubtedly a big blow for them as he was a vital cog during Australia's T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. He scored an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help the Aussies secure its maiden title.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch also informed that Cameron Green would replace Marsh in the series and hailed the middle-order batter for his superb performances in the past. Finch said, "We have seen he is a super talented cricketer, and his impact with bat and ball cant be overruled. We have got a solid set of players ready to take on talented Pakistan's side."

Green has previously represented Australia in one ODI, a 13-run defeat to India in December 2020. The bilateral series will kick start from March 29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and the stadium will host other two ODI matches, including one-off T20I.

In an ongoing Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals has secured the services of Marsh during last month's IPL auctions for R. 6.50 crore. And now Marsh's injury will be a significant concern for the franchise as they were heavily banking on his performance for a better result in the tournament.