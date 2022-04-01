Match Details:

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Date: April 1, 2022

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 1. Both teams have gotten off to a winning start in their respective IPL 2022 campaign. This will be KKR's third game while the second of Punjab's campaign. A new-look Punjab Kings side, dripping with power and depth, hunted down 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to kick off their season in grand style. They now run into Kolkata Knight Riders, who play with similar attacking intent and freedom.

When will the match between KKR vs Punjab Kings be played?

The match between both will take place on April 1, 2022.

Where will the match take place?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can one watch the match?

Star Sports will live telecast the IPL 2022 KKR vs Punjab Kings match. Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi will be a different channel where one can watch the broadcast.

Where can one live stream the match?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the matches on its app & website.

Analysis

KKR beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening encounter at the Wankhede stadium as Shreyas Iyer took charge of the new-look Kolkata side. Umesh Yadav was one of the key performers in the game, picking two wickets inside the powerplay and breaking the back of the CSK batting lineup. They beat a side who beat them in the IPL 2021 final and therefore set the record straight.

The Kings won a high-scoring encounter against RCB in their opening game. Their big overseas purchase Odean Smith scored 25 off just eight balls after the chase was set up by the opening stand of Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Mayank Agarwal (32). Bhanuka Rajapaksa also played a cameo batting at number tree, taking a liking to his Sri Lankan teammate Wanindu Hasarangra. It was an ideal game for the Kings who like the Knights, would like to build on the momentum.

KKR Squad

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

PBKS Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.