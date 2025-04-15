MS Dhoni, the legendary captain of Chennai Super Kings, broke the losing streak and led his team to a much-needed victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night. Stepping back into captaincy after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, Dhoni proved once again why he's hailed as one of the greats.

Dhoni had been brutally trolled earlier this season for his lackluster performances, especially as Chennai failed to win any matches. However, he silenced critics with a vintage knock that reignited hope among CSK fans.

Muskuraiye...?#MSDhoni is at the crease & it's GAME ON in Lucknow! ?



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar ? #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/IWsl7vmlRo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

He came out to bat in the 16th over to thunderous applause from the "Yellow Army" at Ekana Stadium. In no time, Dhoni thrilled the crowd by smashing two straight fours in his first over. Then, in the 17th, he stunned everyone with a one-handed six off Shardul Thakur. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 26* off just 11 balls, helping CSK chase down the target in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

43-YEAR-OLD MS DHONI IS STILL THE GREATEST FINISHER IN CRICKET ??? pic.twitter.com/r3Rf9LVrB5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2025

This win also marked a milestone for the Dhoni-Jadeja duo, who became the third pair in IPL history to complete nine stumpings together — the most by any bowler-wicketkeeper combination in the league.

For LSG, skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored with a fighting 63 off 49 balls, helping his side post 166/7 in their 20 overs.

TAKE A BOW, CAPTAIN MS DHONI. ?



He's almost 44 years old and he came in difficult situations in run chase, he smashed 26*(11) with 4 fours and 1 six against LSG.



- MS, THE GREATEST EVER. ? pic.twitter.com/uumQgRujyf — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2025

Earlier, fans and netizens had called for Dhoni's retirement due to his poor form, arguing that he should step aside for younger players. But his powerful performance against LSG changed the narrative. Dhoni's supporters rallied behind him, celebrating the iconic cricketer's resilience and class under pressure.

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL.



A strong comeback with the bat by @RishabhPant17 and a spirited team effort by @LucknowIPL to fight till the end.



Let's focus on the next game and move forward. On to the following one.#LSG #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/cJRFwbbQv3 — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 14, 2025

#MSDhoni? No Looks throw



There is no better wicketkeeper than Dhoni.



Dhoni is performing brilliantly regardless of his age. ?



Dhoni's name will not be forgotten as long as cricket exists.#LSGvsCSK #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/yvXiZZcWE5 — Shashi Kumar Reddy Vura (@vurashashi) April 14, 2025

All those who trolling MS Dhoni by saying that CSK didn’t win solely because of his innings, need to wake up and acknowledge his greatness as a finisher even at the age of 43.



In a tight match, scoring 26 off 11 with a SR of 236 and helping his team win the last over, is as… pic.twitter.com/O8gaoNUVHd — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) April 15, 2025

MS DHONI - THE GREATEST EVER. ?



- 26* (11) when CSK needed 52 in 30 balls. The greatest finisher delivers at the age of 43. ? pic.twitter.com/7L4sZz4nRq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2025

DHONI ? PANT...!!!!



- The bond of MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant at the toss time. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/fLxrftLpu7 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2025

After the win, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni hugged.

The friendly banter between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant continued on the field during the toss at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. As the two came face to face, both were seen smiling, sharing a light moment. Murali Karthik, who was on broadcasting duty, aptly remarked, "This Guru-Shishya saga continues!"

While posing for a pre-match photo, Dhoni playfully bumped his shoulder against Pant's and tried to push him. Pant responded with a big smile and hugged the CSK skipper, capturing the camaraderie between the two wicketkeeper-captains.

'Why are you giving me the award?': MS Dhoni on winning IPL Player of the Match after six years



"Even today, I was like, why are they giving me the award? I feel Noor Ahmad bowled well. The new ball bowling and in between when Noor and Jaddu, you know, they bowled like four or five overs together. Those were the two spans, I think, where we did very well," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.



