Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the final round-robin league stage match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday, May 20.

When is CSK vs KXIP and how to watch it live in India

The final league match of IPL 2018 will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

CSK vs KXIP - IPL 2018 preview

Kings XI were looked at as one of the title contenders at the halfway mark of the ongoing season with five wins from six matches.

Not many would have imagined R Ashwin's men fighting for a playoff spot but that's exactly what they will be doing when they take on CSK away from their home in the final league stage match of the ongoing season.

KXIP are heading into the match on the back of four-match losing streak, which includes an agonising three-run defeat to fellow playoff contenders Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 16.

The perennial underperformers once again find themselves in a tricky situation as even a win on Sunday might not be enough to clinch a spot in the knockout stages.

How KXIP can qualify for IPL playoffs

KXIP will be all but out of playoff contention if MI win the first match of Sunday's double-header against the Delhi Daredevils (DD) in Delhi. The Punjab-based franchise are seventh on the points table with 12 points from 13 matches.

The defending champions have the best Net Run Rate (+0.384) among the teams still in contention for the fourth spot — Rajasthan Royals (-0.250) and KXIP (-0.490).

However, if Mumbai lose to Delhi today, there is a glimmer of hope for Punjab. Ashwin's men then need to beat CSK by at least 53 runs if they bat first or with at least 38 balls left if they are chasing in Pune.

Given their recent form, it looks like a tall ask for the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise.

Nonetheless, KXIP have the firepower with both the bat and the ball to inflict some damage on CSK, who are heading into the match on the back of a huge defeat to wooden spooners Daredevils.

The likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul will have give KXIP a solid start and the struggling middle order needs to step up. On the other hand, the visitors will be hoping their mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets fit in time for the all-important tie.

On the other hand, CSK will be hoping to head into the playoffs with a win under their belt. MS Dhoni will be eager to see an improved bowling performance as the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur have been far from impressive.

CSK vs KXIP - Team News

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: R Ashwin ©, KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Axar Patel, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot.

IPL 2018 live stream and TV listings

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - skysports.com, Sky Go

USA: Willow, Hotstar

Pakistan: TV - Geo Super; Live stream - www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv

Afghanistan: Lemar TV