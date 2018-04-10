With bitcoin prices gaining momentum over the last few years, it's obvious that everyone would want a piece of the cryptocurrency pie.

But the problem with the mining of cryptocurrency like bitcoin is the amount of energy that goes into obtaining it.

That's when crypto-mining, otherwise known as 'cryptojacking', comes into picture.

In simple terms, cryptojacking is the secret use of a computing device to mine cryptocurrency.

Cryptojacking occurs when an unauthorized third party uses the capabilities of a computer or other internet-connected device for the purpose of mining cryptocurrency.

So instead of using their servers to run their own cryptocurrency mining operation, hackers use website servers and hijack the systems visiting those websites, to conduct mining operations remotely.

These sort of operations often lead to system hijacking and information theft.

According to Malwarebytes' Cybercrime Tactics and Techniques report, crypto-miners soared 4000 percent in just the first three months of 2018.

The emergence of a multitude of new cryptocurrencies that can be mined by average computers has also contributed to the widespread abuse we are witnessing.

While bitcoin is the most targeted cryptocurrency, others such as Monero, ByteCoin, AEON, and a whole host of other alternate currencies are being abused at an alarming rate.

And if you thought you were safe, then you could be in for a surprise.

India is second in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region and ninth globally as hackers create a highly-profitable, new revenue stream with crypto-mining, cyber security giant Symantec said in a recent statement.

Symantec found 600 percent increase in overall Internet of Things (IoT) attacks in 2017. India today ranks among the top five countries as a source for IoT attacks.

But steps such as keeping web filtering tools up to date and maintaining browser extensions can help minimize the risk of your system or mobile phone falling prey to cryptojacking.