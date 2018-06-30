The number of stone pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has increased ever since the women in the valley have started joining the men in lobbing stones at security personnel. However, the unruly incidents might soon be brought under control as CRPF female commandos are all set to tackle stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The female commandos have been given rigorous training by the CRPF forces. During their training, the women were blindfolded to deal with night-time deployment and also taught to repair weapons in under a minute in case of any malfunction, reported ANI.

Women commandos in CRPF

This is not the first time that women have been inducted into security forces to handle crises. India's paramilitary forces already have women in combat roles. Women from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were even deployed to fight Maoists in 2016.



In fact, on June 10, 2017, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that it was important to include women in the military police to handle female miscreants and protesters. "Because, many times, when we go to the operations, we have to face the people and many times we are confronted by ladies," he had said.

General Rawat had also stressed on the need to induct women in combat roles where they will fight enemies alongside the men.

Stone pelting in Kashmir

Reuters

With deterioration in the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, there has been a rapid increase in stone-pelting incidents over the last few years. Reports have claimed that the youth in Kashmir are being radicalised by terror groups and separatists.

The pelters lob stone at security forces when they are confronting militants, thus giving the militants a chance to escape. Apart from the security personnel, unsuspecting bystanders - civilians, tourists - have fallen victims to the stone pelters.

On May 7, a 22-year-old tourist from Chennai called R Thirumani died after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area. Five days before that, a bus carrying school students was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district, said ANI.