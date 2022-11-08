The new season of the controversial show 'The Crown' was released recently on Netflix and the reviews are in - both negative and positive. With Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Jonny Lee Miller, 'The Crown' shows the period of the 1990s highlighting the Prince and Princess of Wales' divorce in the latest season where Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana.

A user on Twitter wrote, "The Crown Season 5 is VERY disappointing. The new casting doesn't always work (Menzies to Pryce is rough) but the main storyline being a redemptive arc for Prince Charles doesn't help either. The best ep is about the rise of Mohamed Al Fayed. That's something worth 10 episodes."

While another fan tweeted, "Of all the 'Dianas' we've been inundated with Elizabeth Debicki's Diana (The Crown, season 5) is a marvel. Not just mimicry but a real depth and a searing sense of anger and sadness. But the otherwise wonderful Dominic West is completely miscast as Charles."

Critic Daniel D'Addario of Variety, wrote, "(The) fifth season of The Crown is the show's weakest outing yet: A generally scattered and unfocused show is less disciplined than ever."

THE CROWN season 5 review



"TOP QUALITY TELEVISION"



Highlights- Performances of the entire cast, Direction, Dialogues, Production Design, Costume and Makeup, Editing, Emotional moments, Style and structure.



Score - 85%



Highly Recommended.#TheCrown #Netflix pic.twitter.com/4emkZ9DOAp — Serial Binger (@SerialBinger365) November 7, 2022

Fans expressed their anger when the streamer added the disclaimer beneath the official trailer of season five of the show. It read, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

Its first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, including one outstanding drama series trophy and best drama actress honours for Foy and Colman. Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

Season 5 additional cast includes Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles' long-time lover.

