Netflix royal drama 'The Crown', which is a historical drama TV series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, halted its production on Friday, September 9, "as a mark of respect" after the death of the longest-serving British monarch. A spokesperson for the series said production will also be suspended on the day of the queen's funeral.

'Love letter' to Queen Elizabeth

According to reports, the series is at present in the middle of shooting its sixth and supposedly final season. Earlier, sources close to creator Peter Morgan had confirmed to Variety that the hit drama will likely be stopping production on Season 6 following the death of the Queen.

In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, 'The Crown' creator said the show is a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth. "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," Morgan added.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

The death of the queen comes ahead of the release of the show's fifth season, which is expected to be launched in November this year. The upcoming season will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

Season 1and 2 starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth, while Season 3 and 4 had Olivia Colman as the monarch.

'The Crown' has already won 22 Emmy Awards so far that includes one outstanding drama series trophy along with the best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, has also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.