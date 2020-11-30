Netflix's The Crown season 4 has explored the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his marriage to Princess Diana. The acclaimed TV series has remained the town's talk as it explores the British Royal family's lives. However, The Crown's ongoing season four has stirred controversy, and a government minister has said that Netflix should make clear that the show's content is fiction.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," culture minister Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction, for fact."

The Crown season 4 details

Several historians who have worked with the British Royal family have argued that The Crown season 4 is more subtly divisive than the previous seasons where pretty much every character shown is mostly unlikeable by the viewers.

Historian Hugo Vickers has even argued that "every member of the royal family...comes out of it badly, except the Princess of Wales." In addition to this, some have even commented that the sources close to Prince Charles have labeled some of the scenes from season 4 "trolling on a Hollywood budget."

Just like any historic web series, several incidents shown in The Crown season 4 are fictional or only loosely based on the actual events. Even the timing of some of the scenes or incidents are altered to make the story more interesting. For example, when Charles first meets Diana, the opening scene is completely fictionalized, or Mountbatten didn't write to Charles right before his demise. However, Mountbatten had written advising him in the past.

The Crown is created by Peter Morgan, and it features an ensemble cast of Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Matthew Goode, and others. The drama show has been praised for its acting, directing, writing, and production value.

As of season 3, The Crown has received several awards, including 39 nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Crown season 5 & 6:

Even though many controversies are swirling around The Crown season 4, Netflix intends to make two more seasons. The plot details of forthcoming seasons are not yet revealed by speculating that the last two seasons of The Crown will cover the Queen's reign into the 21st century.