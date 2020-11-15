Netflix's The Crown's season 4 is finally arriving, and it will treat fans with the first look of Princess Diana played by Emma Corrin.

Season 4 of Netflix's drama about England's royal family dramatizes everything, including the relationship of Diana Spencer with Prince Charles and Gillian Anderson playing the role of Britain's first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

As we watch The Crown's season 4 and get hooked by the life of Diana Spencer, let us go back in time to learn more about her first meeting, courtship, and subsequent marriage with Prince Charles.

Diana's first meeting with Prince Charles:

It was back in 1977, the time when Prince Charles was dating Lady Sarah McCorquodale -- Diana's sister. The future couple was introduced in November 1977 at her family house at Althorp. As per multiple reports, at the time of their first meeting, Prince Charles was 29 years old, whereas Diana was only 16.

Later Diana would remember this first meeting and will call it "pretty amazing." While Prince Charles would say that it was a "very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was."

Diana and Prince Charles' courtship:

Diana and Prince Charles would then meet each other on his 30th birthday at Buckingham Palace in 1978 and later at Diana's friend's New Grove house.

Diana would later reveal in a tape that in 1980, Prince Charles had just broken up with his girlfriend.

"The next minute, he leapt on me, practically," Diana said via HarpersBazaar. "It was strange. I thought, 'This isn't very cool' ... but I had nothing to go by because I'd never had a boyfriend.

Diana and Prince Charles' engagement:

After a brief courtship, Prince Charles and Diana announced their engagement in 1981. Following the engagement, Diana left her vocation as a kindergarten assistant and lived for a short period at Clarence House, which was the home of the Queen mother.

Diana was the first Englishwoman to marry the first in line to the throne since Anne Hyde over 300 years earlier, and she was also the first royal bride to have a paying job before her engagement.

Diana and Prince Charles' marriage:

On July 29, 1981, 22-year-old Diana became Princess of Wales when she married Prince Charles. Their wedding was held at St. Paul's Cathedral that offered more seating than Westminster Abbey.

Diana and Prince Charles' wedding is widely described as a "fairytale wedding" as it was watched globally by an audience of 750 million people.

The Crown season 4 is set to be released on Netflix on November 15, 2020, and would include the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.