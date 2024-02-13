Ever since his Bigg Boss win, Munawar Faruqui has been going places. And now the reality show winner seems to have bagged a music video with Hina Khan. Yes, you read that right. Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui are all set to appear in a music video together with full Kolkata vibes. Dressed in traditional Bengali saree, Hina's look has got her trending on social media.

After Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra's music video, it is time for Hina Khan's music video with Munawar Faruqui. Pictures from the sets of the video have taken over social media. In the pictures doing the rounds, the duo is soon laughing and gazing at one another. The look and feel of the two together has got everyone talking.

Social media reactions

"Kolkata Diaries Feat #MunawarFaruqui; #HinaKhan! Eagerly waiting @munawar0018for the release your upcoming music video with @eyehinakhan and so far the setting and the backdrop looks awesome. Wishing that it turns out to be the best MV of the year," wrote a user. "Finally @munawar0018 and @eyehinakhanwere seen together pyaare lag rhe dono Super excited for music video," another user commented.

"They look fire together, can't wait," read a comment. "The biggest music video of the year," another comment read. "unconventional but beautiful jodi," one more comment read. "wow didn't see this coming," was another one of the comments on social media. "Best thing is they seem to be having fun," opined a user.

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 while Abhishek Kumar was the runner up. Mannara Chopra bagged the third spot while Ankita Lokhande shocked everyone by getting evicted at the fourth spot. Arun Mashettey bagged the fifth spot.