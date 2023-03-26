Hina Khan is being slammed for getting her photoshoot done at a mosque. The actress, who is currently in Medina, has been giving us sneak peek into her hotel room, travel, and prayers. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been sharing many pictures praising the place and the hospitality. And social media is irked by the actress' actions. Many have called out the actress for not maintaining the sanctity of the place of worship.

Hina gets slammed

"Have you gone there to worship or photoshoot?" asked one user.

"Shame on you for getting photoshoot done at a religious place," another user wrote.

"Don't think you have gone there for worship at all," a social media user commented.

"Have some shame, go and pray and leave all this," another social media user commented.

"Shame on you Hina. Being a celebrity at least you should show some sense of responsibility. It's looking more like a photoshoot. This is our holy place. Respect the place please," a netizen commented.

"Maldives, Bali, London, NYC, Switzerland etc are now passee. People now go to pilgrimage sites like Mecca, Medina, Vaishnodevi, Golden temple etc for photoshoot!" one more netizen commented.

Hina's strong reaction

Sharing a strong note for the haters, Hina wrote, "And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts...All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal".