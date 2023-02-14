Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stunning actresses of Indian television and enjoys a massive fan base online. The former 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress has not only conquered millions of hearts with her stunning acting skills but also with her style file.

Hina Khan is quite a social butterfly and loves sharing her beautiful pictures, videos and reels from her daily life with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Hina Khan gets trolled for her latest pictures from Maldives

Recently, Hina has been sharing quite a few photos from her vacation in Maldives and teased her fans with hot photos in a monokini. Sharing photos on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Internet is outdated.. I surf the real deal...SurfHead HK." The photos showed the actress posing in multicolour surf suit along with a surf board.

As soon as the photos were shared by the actress, they spread online like wildfire and a certain section of the netizens started trolling her. One user said, "Surfing ati bhi hai? ya ye sirf shoot ke liye tha? (Do you even know surfing? Or this was for a shoot?)," while another commented, "Sirf lekar Ghum rhi ho? (Are you only posing with this?)"

"Besharam muslim ho kar naam kharab karti ho"

A third comment read, "Full dress pehn ne mei un logo ko pta nai kya mot aati hai muslim hoke aisii dress pehns shem on you hina thora sham kro father k jaane k baad tum tho short kapre pehn ne lagi (Why can't these people wear full dress? Being a Muslim she wears such dress shame on you Hina. After your father's death you have started wearing such clothes.)"

Another user wrote, "Sharm kro Heena, muslim ho marne k bad kya banega tumhara (Have some shame, you are a Muslim what will happen to you after your death?)" One user said, "Besharam muslim ho kar naam kharab karti ho (You are spoiling the religion of Muslim)".

However, this did not discourage the actress from sharing the glimpses of her Maldives vacation. In another post, Hina can be seen sizzling in a hot white monokini by a pool side giving full-on Bollywood heroine vibes.

Check out the posts here: