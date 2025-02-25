Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were dressed to kill as they attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash in the city last night. Alia Bhatt looked refreshing in a cream-coloured outfit while Ranbir looked dapper in his denims. The duo, however, were in for a shock as the power couple got mobbed by their fans as they stepped out of their automobile.

What went down

An Instant Bollywood video shows Alia Bhatt being pulled and touched by her female fans. In the video, one can see Alia Bhatt walking ahead of Ranbir when a couple of female fans pull the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress towards them and request them for a picture. The Brahmastra stars look shocked at the turn-of-events.

Social media furious

However, when they further get blocked by paparazzi stationed outside the venue, Ranbir Kapoor loses his calm. The Animal actor can be seen getting agitated with the whole charade and asks paps to back off. Many on social media were quick to jump the power couple's defense. "Fans are so mannerless," wrote a user. "Alia remained humble towards them," another user commented.

"Their life is so difficult," a fan opined. "I would have slapped that lady," another fan commented. "Where is the boundary? Decency?" another person wrote in Alia's support. The video was filled with several comments in Alia and Ranbir's favour.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also joined by Vicky Kaushal at the birthday party. Alia, Vicky and Ranbir are all set to be seen together for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled 'Love and War'. Ranbir Kapoor has earlier worked with Bhansali in his debut film – Saawariya in 2007. Alia Bhatt also won her National Award for SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi.