Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding festivities were every bit of a gala affair. The whole Kapoor clan came together to join in the celebrations of the happy union. From Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni; everyone marked their presence at the festivities.

Jaya Bachchan, Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan were some more celebs spotted at the gala do. However, all eyes were on the two power couples. Saif Ali Khan made a dashing entry almost a month after the attack. He was joined by Kareena Kapoor who looked ravishing in a red saree.

Alia and Ranbir's look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also made sure all eyes were on them as the power couple made their way to the event. Raha's mommy opted for a sequinned baby pink saree and went for a vintage bun. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, went with a regal look. The duo waved and posed for the shutterbugs. Soon, pictures and videos of Ralia took over the internet.

While netizens couldn't point out a single fault in Ranbir's look, when it came to Alia Bhatt, not everyone was impressed with her hair and makeup. "Who wears such a dull saree to a wedding party?" asked a user. "Alia disappointing with her makeup and hairdo this time," another user commented. "Hideous makeup," read a comment.

"Felt like made of wax," a social media user opined. "Looking pale," another social media user commented. "Beautiful saree but the makeup and hair could have been better," a comment read. "She is looking older than her age day by day," was one more of the comments on the pictures doing the rounds.

What do you think of Alia's overall look for the wedding? Let us know in comments below.