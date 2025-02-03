Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their little munchkin, Raha Kapoor, flew away to an undisclosed location recently. Alia was spotted cutely waiting for her daughter to come out of the car with Ranbir Kapoor. Little Raha trying to clutch onto mommy made for an adorable sight. The video received a lot of love and adulation, but one section couldn't stop themselves from dropping negative comments on it.

Social media reactions

Trolls seemed to have hit a new low with their nasty and undesirable comments on the moment which was nothing but playful. "Alia desperate to create pap moments with raha. Why not wait for later to hold her hand," wrote a user. "This Ranbir always takes the kid like he is alone entitled to hold raha," another user commented. "What is cute about this?? A rich and famous.. that is why?? Stop posting craps like this," a social media user said.

"Alia Bhatt PR overacting," another social media user wrote. "Thank god... Raha didn't embarrass Alia," one more social media user commented. "Everything is for PR," read a comment. "Ranbir is so possessive of Raha," one more of the comments read.

Alia praises Ranbir as a father

By taking such a beautiful moment between a mother and a daughter and turning it into something negative, trolls have hit a new low. Alia and Ranbir, both are hands-on parent. Baby Raha hardly gets seen with a nanny when she is out of home. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has always mentioned how Ranbir is so involved in everything related to Raha including what she eats, what she would wear to where she would go.

"It's adorable to watch the two of them together because he's had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it's like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second," Alia had once said in an interview with a website.