Nita Ambani was recently invited to be a part of the Harvard India Conference 2025. From her business decisions, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani's weight to Bollywood vs Hollywood; the Reliance Chairperson was asked about everything under the sun. Several clips of Nita Ambani from the conference have taken over social media.

Nita also indulged in a fun rapid-fire. Nita was asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, and without skipping a heartbeat, she replied, "Bollywood.". On being asked about her favorite actor, Mrs. Ambani was quick to name "Amitabh Bachchan."

Nita Ambani's admiration for Ranbir

Nita Ambani was also asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, and here too, the business honcho didn't take long. "Ranbir Kapoor," Nita said, adding, "because my son Akash will be very happy—he's his best friend."

However, it didn't end here; Nita was further asked, "Who would you rather have dinner with, Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates?" And, for this, Nita did take a few seconds but was quick to say, "Ranbir Kapoor!"

In a another recent interview, Nita also spoke about how Anant's confidence grew during his marriage festivities.

"My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma, and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom. He told me, 'Mom, it's not what I am physically. It's what my heart is.' And I saw him holding his life partner's hand. I think that's what was the most touching feeling," the Ambani matriarch told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin.

Talking about spending a fortune on her son's wedding, Nita further emphasized how every parent wants the best for the wedding of their kids. She added that throughout the festivities, they tried to bring to the forefront the brand—India.