Ayushmann Khurrana is currently being praised for his performance in his latest film Dream Girl. However, a critic got so impressed with the actor that he compared Ayushmann with Aamir Khan, and that gave rise to a debate among netizens.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the character of a young man who earns his living by working at a call centre where he entertains men by faking voice of a seductive girl. The actor is being widely appreciated for his performance in the film.

One trade analyst by the name Sohail Khan is also highly impressed by his act, and in his Twitter review called Ayushmann "new age Mr. Perfectionist". It is well known that Aamir is known in the industry by the name "Mr. Perfectionist".

"The film is all about Entertainment, Entertainment & Full of Entertainment. #DreamGirl is a sure shot winner! A movie like this comes once in a while & leaves you asking for more. What a performance by new age Mr. PERFECTIONIST @ayushmannk," he tweeted.

This tweet received diverse reaction from netizens as some further applauded Aayushmann, while many others opined that the young actor is nowhere close to the stardom or popularity of Aamir. They opined that it is not correct to compare a relatively new actor with a senior superstar like Aamir.

Many of them also stated that though Aayushmann has proved himself by working in back to back good movies, he is far from matching with Aamir in terms of box office success and also skills.

Well, we wonder what Aamir himself or Aayushmann would have to say about this comparison. Check the tweet and some of the reactions it received below: