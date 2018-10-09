French magazine France Football have announced the 30-man shortlisted footballers for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have been the only two footballers to win the award in the last decade, are part of the 30-man shortlist, as is Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric, Harry Kane, and Paul Pogba.

The list is dominated by Real Madrid, who have 8 players in the final 30, which includes the likes of Bale, Benzema, Isco, Marcelo, Modric, Ramos, Varane, and summer signing Thibaut Courtois, who represented Chelsea last season.

Messi is joined by teammates Rakitic and Suarez in the final 30, while three players from Atletico Madrid - Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and goalkeeper Jan Oblak are also shortlisted.

Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is one of 11 players from the Premier League to make it to the final 30, as Liverpool's attacking trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino are nominated after their fantastic season,

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne are shortlisted after helping City romp home with the Premier League title, while Paul Pogba's fantastic showing in the World Cup ensured him a spot in the final 30.

It seems that this could be the year that the Ronaldo-Messi domination of the Ballon d'Or will end as fans and pundits are tipping Croatia's Luka Modric, who helped his team to their first World Cup final, to win the iconic trophy.

The Croatian midfielder finished ahead of Ronaldo and Messi and won The Best FIFA Men's Player award earlier this year, and was also the Golden Ball winner at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The winners of the Ballon d'Or will be announced on the first week of December later this year.