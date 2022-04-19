Tragedy strikes in ways that one can never comprehend. And the biggest tragedy is when a parent loses their child in front of their eyes. There have been several sportspeople who have had to go through this unbearable pain. Take a look at them.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to break the news of his newborn son passing away. Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

Mohd Azharuddin: Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Ayazuddin, passed away after fighting injuries from a brutal bike accident. He was 19. He was riding the bike with his cousin when it crashed. Despite being immediately taken to the hospital, he died battling injuries after five days.

Marvin Jones: NFL wide receiver, Marvin Jones' son, Marlo, passed away at the age of just six months. "Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth... We will always remember you," he took to social media to say.

O. J. Simpson: Former football player, actor and producer; O.J Simpson and Marguerite L. Whitley's daughter died just before her second birthday. She was found drowned in their family swimming pool.