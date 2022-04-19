In a tragic piece of news, Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's baby has passed away. The same was confirmed by the legendary footballer on social media where he shared an emotional note. The 37-year-old described it as the "greatest pain any parents can feel."

However, he confirmed the birth of his baby girl and said that her birth gives them hope and happiness. In the post, Ronaldo even thanked the healthcare professionals for their support while also requesting some privacy during this difficult time.

The parents' statement continued: "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. The couple concluded their tragic post by asking fans for 'privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," they wrote.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced in October that they were expecting twins. He is already father to four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, eldest son Cristiano Jr. and youngest Alana Martina.