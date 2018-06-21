Cristiano Ronaldo guided Portugal to a 1-0 victory over Morocco on June 20 during the FIFA World Cup 2018, but it was his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who took the limelight. Georgina flashed a huge diamond ring placed on the ring finger and that sparked the speculation that the couple is engaged.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 24-year-old was cheering for her boyfriend Ronaldo during the match when she was clicked showing off a massive diamond ring. She had initially sparked engagement rumours in April when she shared an Instagram story that showed her wearing the same ring.

Georgina, who was wearing a Portugal jersey with Cristiano's number 7 printed on the front and the back, showed her ring to her friend in the stands. According to The Sun, the ring is said to be a £615,000 ($807,733) Cartier piece by a French jewellery company.

However, when asked about Ronaldo and Georgina getting engaged, his rep told HollywoodLife, "At this time I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano and Georgina are engaged, I simply do not know. What I do know is that Cristiano has once again proven today at the Fifa World Cup that he is the best soccer player in the World."

Georgina and Ronaldo have one child together – daughter Alana Martina. She gave birth to Alana in November 2017 and in just seven months, there are rumours about Georgina expecting another baby.

However, she told HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that she is not pregnant now but would love to have more children. Talking about the photo that swirled the rumours, she said, "I looked a bit bigger than normal because I'd been travelling from one plane to another, eating pasta for four days straight and… I'm human. I retain liquid, I have hormones and I'm still recovering from childbirth."

While Georgina welcomed her first child with Ronaldo last year, the footballer became a father to twins Eva and Mateo via a surrogate mother. He also has an eight-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.