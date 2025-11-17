Salman Khan is currently garnering attention for his Dabangg tour in Doha. From his weight gain, smoking picture to belly pouch; the actor is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Amid all this, a video of Salman dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia has also raised eyebrows. In the video, Salman is seen romancing Bhatia as the two dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan'.

Salman and Tamannaah are seen romancing, embracing each other on the hit number which originally starred Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. The video was shared on Reddit and people had a lot to say. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Reactions

"This is looking so awkward," wrote a user.

"Fr it's giving creepy uncle and young niece," another user commented.

"50 shades of bhai," read a comment.

"When he took her dupatta, I was like...is he gonna wipe his sweat off with it," another comment read.

"Cringe pro Max," one more of the comments read.

"People pay for this?" a social media user asked.

"Second hand embarrassment," another social media user opined.

"Why's Tamannaah doing this is the money that long to participate in this humiliation ritual, also why do actors do tours at an age when they can barely dance and they don't even sing," was one more of the comments.

Salman about Dharmendra

It was during the press conference before the tour that Salman Khan had said that Dharmendra is like a father to him. On being asked about the celeb he thought of as a fitness icon, Salman took the 'He Man's name and also prayed for his speedy recovery.

"He is my father, that's the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back." The press and the media present at the event also chanted "long live Dharam jee".