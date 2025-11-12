Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll! From back-to-back hit songs to bagging solo female leads; the actress has been on a high. However, more than her professional persona, it is her personal life that has grabbed attention. The diva has been in the headlines for her sudden physical transformation. Tamannaah, who is known for flaunting her curvaceous figure, left everyone surprised with her reduced weight.

It was a month back that Bhatia broke the internet with her svelte body. While everyone is surprised with her drastic physical transformation, Tamannaah maintains that she was like this for majority of her working life. She added that she has been in this slender physique for most of her life and it is not new to her.

Physical transformation

"I have been in front of the camera since the age of 15 and people have seen me grow up in front of the camera, so there is nothing to hide. Till my late 20s I was a slender body type. That was always my body. This body in which I am right now is technically not new to me. I have grown up like this, and I have stayed like this," she told Harper's Bazaar India.

Tamannaah further said that since the Hindi audience has seen her like this only recently, they might find it new. But for the audience in the regional belts, they have seen her in this body for many years. The 'Aaj Ki Raat' actress revealed that it was post Covid that her body took a hit and she found it hard to manage her weight.

Curves to stay

The 'Kaavalava' actress added that she started being self-conscious and wondering if her tummy was coming out. However, she then took this inflammation seriously and worked on it. She added, "My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure."

Tamannaah clarified that her body changed with age and hormones and she tried to fix it. But, is certainly not chasing any international beauty standards as she will always have the curves.