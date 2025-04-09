Tamannaah Bhatia has an exciting lineup of films in her kitty. Apart from performing in popular item numbers across various industries, the actress is also celebrated for her acting prowess. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Odela 2.

On Tuesday, the trailer of Odela 2 was launched in Mumbai. But before the grand reveal, Tamannaah sought divine blessings at the iconic Babulnath Temple in the city.

The actress performed a special puja for Lord Shiva ahead of the trailer launch. Several photos and videos of her visit have taken over social media, with fans praising her spiritual side and stunning traditional look.

What did Tamannaah wear for divine darshan?

For her temple visit, Tamannaah looked ethereal in a red and white saree. Crafted from luxurious silk, the saree exuded a rich, regal charm. It featured a pristine white base adorned with delicate golden boti work scattered intricately throughout the fabric. The subtle shimmer of the golden accents added a graceful touch of elegance and tradition. Needless to say, Tamannaah looked divine and timeless.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to praise her for her elegant and divine look, with some even comparing it to Deepika Padukone's iconic Kanjeevaram saree from Chennai Express.

About the trailer Odela 2

The film is set against the backdrop of the haunted town of Odela, where a sinister man—played by Vasishta N. Simha—holds the villagers in fear. Possessed by a dark force, he especially torments women. Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakti, a fierce and divine presence, who rises to challenge his tyranny and restore peace to the village.

Apart from Odela 2, Tamannaah also has an item number in Raid 2. Earlier, the actress was seen showing her exceptional dance moves in the item song Aaj Ki Raat in the horror comedy Stree 2 last year.