Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan are busy promoting their new single – Halki Halki Si. Sung by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt, the song is a romantic number set in Kolkata. Social media was excited to see the unconventional pair of Munawar and Hina coming together for a song number. Ever since the song's release, Munawar and Hina have been busy promoting the song.

Social media reactions

During a recent promotional spree, Munawar and Hina's mannerisms didn't land well with netizens. Hina was seen whispering something into Faruqui's ears and he also seemed to be leaning onto her. A section on social media had a lot to say on this. "What are they trying to show? We are not going to be fooled," wrote a user.

"Didn't Hina Khan have a bf?" another user asked. "Who promotes song like this? Respect Abhishek and Mannara for maintaining dignity during promotions," a social media user opined. "Looking like son and mother," a netizen wrote. "Forced chemistry," read one of the comments. "There is no chemistry how hard they might try," another comment read. "Want to make us feel something is happening between them," one more of the comments read.

Munawar on fixed winner tag

Munawar Faruqui's popularity has reached new heights ever since he entered Bigg Boss 17. The stand up comedian went to win the coveted winner's trophy and is one of the most sought after celebs on the small screen now. There was a lot of buzz around his win being fixed.

Responding to it, Munawar had said, "If I would have been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai (The whole season is proof) that I've got nothing on a platter, I've worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – 'Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn't fixed'."