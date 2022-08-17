6-year-old Bengaluru apartment collapses, residents evacuate on time to avert mishap Close
6-year-old Bengaluru apartment collapses, residents evacuate on time to avert mishap

A woman head constable, who went to nab a murder accused who jumped court's proceedings, suffered injuries when the criminal attacked her in HAL police station limits in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on August 5 but came to the fore on Wednesday.

Bengaluru crime
A rowdy hacked to death by rivals inside bank in front of his young daughter in BengaluruIANS

Forty-five-year-old Head Constable Vinutha of HAL police station in Bengaluru had gone with other policemen to arrest accused Shaik Sharif (20).

The injured head constable has been discharged after treatment at a hospital.

Sharif, who was out on bail, had jumped the court proceedings, after which police started looking out for him.

Bengaluru:Police
Bengaluru:Police take out a flag march in Shivajinagar area ahead of Eid Ul Fitr festival at Shivaji Nagar,in Bengaluru on Monday 2nd May 2022IANS

During investigation, police got information that Sharif was planning to carry out a murder.

The police tracked Sharif's movement and went to arrest him but he stabbed Vinutha in a bid to escape.

However, the policemen managed to arrest him with the help of locals.

Also Read