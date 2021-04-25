In a shocking development, 20 Covid patients have escaped from a care center in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. Local health officer Dr. Sanjay Puram revealed that the incident happened on Saturday at the Covid care center set up at a students' hostel in Ghatanji taluk.

Criminal charges against escaped patients

Health officials have already lodged a complaint against the escaped patients, and the Ghatanji police have registered an FIR against them under relevant sections.

It was on Friday that health officials conducted a testing camp at Amdi village in the district. 19 villagers were tested positive for coronavirus, and they were isolated at the Covid care center at Ghatanji. These 19 patients along with another inmate escaped from the care center at around 08.00 AM on Saturday.

Investigation going on

Puram revealed that strict actions will be taken against the escaped patients. According to Puram, these irresponsible actions could result in the spread of the pandemic in the state. He also added that a probe is being carried out to trace these escaped patients.

Amol Yedge, Yavatmal District Collector also revealed that he is concerned about the ongoing developments. He also added that strict criminal actions will be taken against these patients who are currently posing a threat to the healthcare system.

"If this behavior continues, the cases of viral infection will rise in the district. Instructions have been given to take criminal action against the patients who escaped," said Yedge.

The district collector also added that a committee will be set up soon to probe into the incident, and actions will be taken against people who are guilty.

According to the latest updates, India witnessed more than 3,49,000 positive coronavirus cases on April 24, and the death toll was over 2,700. Medical experts reveal that the presence of double and triple mutant variants is the main reason behind the rising Covid cases in the country.